RF Michael Saunders’ good road trip continued in Texas. Saunders is now 8-for-19 (.421) with three extra-base hits in the last five games after going 1-for-3 with a run scored, and he knocked in his sixth RBI on the trip in the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. Saunders has hits in 12 of his last 13 road games and his hitting .305 with 12 RBIs in 26 games on the road in 2014.

CF James Jones increased his hitting streak to 11 consecutive game and has hits in his first 12 big-league starts. Jones was 1-for-3 with a triple in a 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday and his hitting .298 during his hit streak. “The fastest guy I’ve ever seen,” said Texas catcher Chris Gimenez of Jones, who represented the tying run at second after a leadoff walk in the eighth.

RHP Chris Young (3-2) gave up four runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday. The Dallas native served up a two-run homer to shortstop Elvis Andrus in the Rangers’ three-run first and a solo shot, the game-winner, to designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo in the fifth. “He gave us quality innings after the first inning,” said manager Lloyd McClendon of Young, who walked three and struck out one. “He just didn’t hit his spots.”

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday, his 18th multi-hit game of 2014. Cano is 11-for-22 with three doubles, four runs scored and five RBIs on the Seattle’s current road trip. Cano has hits in 25 of his last 28 and reached safely in 28 consecutive games. “He’s been pretty consistent all year,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s starting to warm up and starting to hit a little better.”