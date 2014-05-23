INF Nick Franklin started at shortstop for the second time this season, and he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk. Seattle might give the second baseman/outfielder, who began his career as a minor league shortstop, a look at the position because regular Brad Miller is struggling.

OF Stefen Romero was the third different designated hitter the Mariners used in three games with Corey Hart on the disabled list, and Romero followed the lead of the other two by turning in a multiple-hit game. He went 2-for-3 with a walk Thursday. Since Hart went down, Seattle designated hitters are 6-for-10.

CF James Jones had another productive night in the leadoff role Thursday, at least until manager Lloyd McClendon pulled him for a pinch hitter in the seventh. Jones walked on his first plate appearance and scored the Mariners’ first run, then added a third-inning single. He went 1-for-2 with a run before being lifted for right-handed-hitting Cole Gillespie after a seventh-inning pitching change by the Astros. Gillespie stepped into the box with the bases loaded and popped out weakly to keep the score tied 1-1.

2B Robinson Cano extended his streak of reaching base to 29 games on an intentional walk in the seventh inning Thursday. He went 0-for-2 to snap a five-game hitting streak that saw Cano go 11-for-22.

RHP Felix Hernandez has thrown a remarkable number of eight-plus-inning starts in his career, but it he isn’t reaching that depth often this year. His eight-inning, two-run performance the last time out marked only the second time this season that Hernandez made it through the eighth. That 6-2 win over Minnesota was an encouraging sign for the Mariners, who hope that their ace is ready to string together a few solid starts -- beginning with Friday’s game against Houston.

1B/OF Logan Morrison is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He has been on the disabled list since mid-April due to a right hamstring injury.