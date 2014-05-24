RHP Taijuan Walker pitched a simulated game Friday afternoon and proclaimed afterward that he’s ready for a rehab stint. The Mariners’ top prospect has yet to pitch in a game this season at any level, as he’s been battling a sore shoulder.

LHP James Paxton is scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Paxton has been on the disabled list since April 9 with a strained lat muscle.

RHP Brandon Maurer has ended up on the losing end of his past two starts. He allowed 14 hits, one shy of a franchise record, in a May 9 loss to Kansas City but got in 7 1/3 innings. Five days later, Maurer couldn’t get out of the fourth inning in a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two hits and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings but walked four batters. The Mariners will be hoping for better control in Maurer’s scheduled start Saturday against Houston.

SS Brad Miller got another night off Friday, marking the second day in a row that he was benched. He is hitting .156 this season. Veteran Willie Bloomquist got the start Friday, one day after Nick Franklin started at shortstop.

CF James Jones was a part of history Friday night, when he led off the first inning against a pitcher who joined Jones in a rare designation. Houston starter Rudy Owens was wearing No. 99, just like Jones does, and the first-inning matchup marked the first time in major league history that two players in No. 99 jerseys had faced each other. For what it’s worth, Jones flew out to center field and then singled off Owens in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

SS Willie Bloomquist ended a streak of 626 consecutive at-bats without a home run with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday. It was Bloomquist’s 17th career homer and his first since Aug. 10, 2011. Bloomquist went 1-for-3 with three RBIs while making his fifth start of the season at shortstop. Seattle is 5-0 when Bloomquist starts at shortstop this season.

2B Robinson Cano added to his May hitting onslaught with two more Friday night. He singled on each of his first two at-bats for his 19th multi-hit game of the season. Cano ended up going 2-for-4 and is hitting .360 (31-for-86) in May. Since May 9, Cano has raised his batting average from .288 to .326.