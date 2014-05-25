RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, manager Lloyd McClendon announced Saturday afternoon. Walker has yet to pitch in a game this season after complaining of shoulder soreness upon reporting for spring training. The Mariners’ top prospect, Walker went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts with Seattle after a late-season call-up last year. The 21-year-old phenom could be ready to join the Mariners’ rotation soon, but the organization is not going to push him.

RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder soreness) is scheduled to make his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, manager Lloyd McClendon announced Saturday afternoon.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is really in a groove heading into his scheduled start against Houston on Sunday afternoon. He has allowed just two earned runs in his past three starts, throwing eight innings in each of them. Since returning from a finger injury that cost him all of spring training and April, Iwakuma has gone 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA. He had plenty of success against the Astros last season, with a 2-1 record and 1.38 ERA in four starts.

LHP James Paxton allowed two earned runs and four hits in three innings in a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Despite the struggles of Seattle starter Brandon Maurer later in the day, Paxton still appears at least one rehab start from returning to the Mariners’ rotation.

LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained lat muscle) allowed two earned runs and four hits in three innings in a rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Despite the struggles of Seattle starter Brandon Maurer later in the day, Paxton still appears at least one rehab start from returning to the Mariners’ rotation.

RHP Brandon Maurer had another rough outing Saturday, giving up six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, but there is no guarantee that he will be out of the rotation before his next scheduled start. LHP James Paxton is still likely to make another rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma before taking Maurer’s spot in the rotation, so the best option for the time being might be using RHP Erasmo Ramirez -- also in Triple-A -- as a spot starter for Thursday’s game against the Angels.

SS Brad Miller, who is hitting .156, has been benched for three consecutive games. Willie Bloomquist was at shortstop for the second game in a row on Saturday.

CF James Jones had a second-inning groundout overturned by instant replay challenge. Replays showed that Jones beat the throw from third base for an infield single, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Jones went on to steal second base for his third steal in as many tries this season.

2B Robinson Cano reached base for the 31st game in a row, the longest streak in baseball, when he lined a first-inning single into right field. Cano went 2-for-4, giving him 20 multiple-hit games this season. Since May 10, he is hitting .449 (22 of 49).

2B Robinson Cano reached base for the 31st game in a row, the longest streak in baseball, when he lined a first-inning single into right field. Cano went 2-for-4, giving him 20 multiple-hit games this season. Since May 10, he is hitting .449 (22 of 49).

OF Logan Morrison (15-day disabled list, hamstring) made his second consecutive rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday and could be close to re-joining the Mariners.