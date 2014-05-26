RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had his worst outing of the season Sunday, when he allowed four runs off a season-high nine hits over seven innings of work. Iwakuma had his moments and continually pitched his way out of trouble, but a pair of two-run homers -- to George Springer in the sixth and Marc Krauss an inning later -- did him in. Springer’s home run ended an Iwakuma streak of 29 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball at Safeco Field this season.

RHP Brandon Maurer could be out of the rotation soon, although there is still an outside possibility that he’ll make his next start. Maurer was seen having a conversation with manager Lloyd McClendon before Sunday’s game, The Seattle Times reported, but McClendon refused to discuss the nature of the conversation with reporters. Maurer has struggled as a starter recently, and his Saturday performance dropped his season record to 1-3 with an ERA of 6.99. RHP Erasmo Ramirez could be called up from Triple-A to fill in for a start or two while Seattle waits for LHP James Paxton to return from a rehab stint. In the meantime, Maurer could easily find himself in the bullpen -- if not Triple-A -- while the Mariners bide their time in Paxton’s absence.

SS Brad Miller got back in the lineup after being benched for three games, but his production was painfully familiar. Miller went 0-for-3 to drop his season batting average to .153, and the questions about how long before the Mariners will send him to Triple-A persist. The biggest reason Miller has not been sent down yet is a lack of viable replacements. Nick Franklin and utility player Willie Bloomquist filled in over the first three games of the Houston series but probably aren’t long-term solutions. SS Chris Taylor, who was hitting .375 at Triple-A Tacoma heading into Sunday, could be the next to get a shot.

CF James Jones did not get a hit Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 14 games. His streak was the longest in the AL at the time it was snapped.

RHP Chris Young is reeling from back-to-back losses, and he has plenty of incentive to get back on track. With young phenoms James Paxton and Taijuan Walker on their way back from injury, Young could soon be pitching for his roster spot. Paxton is likely to take Brandon Maurer’s spot, perhaps as early as early April, while Walker is set to make his first rehab start and appears destined to replace Young or rookie LHP Roenis Elias in the rotation. The stakes are getting higher for Young, who is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Angels.

2B Robinson Cano saw his 31-game streak of reaching base come to an end Sunday, when he went 0-for-4.