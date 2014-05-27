C Mike Zunino was in the No. 5 hole Monday, marking the highest he’s ever hit in the batting order. The second-year player didn’t exactly thrive in the role, with strikeouts on three of his four at-bats. He stranded three runners in the first and second innings alone, striking out on both occasions.

DH Stefen Romero hasn’t made much of an impact since taking over as full-time DH. Romero went 2-for-3 in his first game as Mariners designated hitter, but since then he has gone 0-for-14 -- including an 0-for-4, two-strikeout performance Monday. Romero has held the position in four consecutive games, all of them coming against left-handed starters. Seattle’s primary designated hitter, Corey Hart, recently went on the disabled list. It’s likely that 1B/OF Logan Morrison will take over at DH when his rehab stint ends -- possibly by the end of this week.

RHP Brandon Maurer is listed as Thursday’s starter in the series finale against the Angels. The listing comes as a bit of a surprise after Maurer gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings to see his season ERA swell to 6.99 his last time out. With LHP James Paxton set to make another rehab start at Tacoma this week, it’s likely that Maurer will end up in the bullpen or at Triple-A after Thursday.

LHP Roenis Elias suffered his only home loss of the season the last time he faced the Angels, who are in town for his scheduled Tuesday start. Elias gave up just two runs in five innings of work but was the tough-luck loser in a 2-0 defeat. He’s hoping for more run support this time around.

RHP Chris Young turned in another solid start Monday, when he held an opponent to one run or less for the fourth time in nine starts this season. Young allowed just two hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings of work to earn the win in Seattle’s 5-1 victory over the Angels. He didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, on a one-out single by No. 9 hitter Kole Calhoun. One inning later, in the seventh, Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols scored the Angels’ lone run on a solo homer off Young.

2B Robinson Cano, who had a 29-game streak of reaching base snapped during an 0-for-4 performance Sunday, got right back to hitting a day later. He had singles in each of his first three at-bats, with a pair of RBIs to show for it. Cano is now hitting .332 on the season and .367 in the month of May.