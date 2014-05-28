2B Nick Franklin did a pretty good impersonation of Robinson Cano while filling his position Tuesday night. With Cano serving as DH, Franklin went 2-for-4 -- getting singles in his first two at-bats. Franklin entered the game in an 0-for-11 slump that included six hitless at-bats during the current homestand.

1B Justin Smoak was among the Mariners happy to see a right-handed starter on the mound for a change. After four consecutive games against southpaw starters, Seattle finally got RHP Jered Weaver of the Angels, and the switch-hitting Smoak took him deep for a solo home run in the fourth inning. It marked Smoak’s seventh home run of the season -- his fifth from the left side of the plate. Last season, 18 of Smoak’s 20 home runs came from the left side.

LHP James Paxton (lat soreness) had a Tuesday throwing session scratched because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He is expected to be shut down for up to a week. Paxton has been on the disabled list since April 9, and the team will wait five to seven days to figure out whether Paxton will be making another rehab start in the near future.

SS Brad Miller isn’t quite out of his season-long batting slump, but he put together some decent plate appearances Tuesday by drawing a pair of walks off Angels starter Jered Weaver. Miller went 0-for-2 in the game.

RHP Felix Hernandez has won three starts in a row and seems to be doing his best pitching of the season. He allowed just one run off five hits over eight innings his last time out, beating Houston 5-1 to improve to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in May. Hernandez typically starts slow and finds his groove in mid-May, so the recent surge comes as an encouraging sign to Mariners fans as he heads into his scheduled Wednesday start against the Angels.