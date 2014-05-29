RHP Taijuan Walker, the organization’s top prospect and a likely candidate to join the rotation when he is healthy, made his long-awaited rehab debut Wednesday at Triple-A Tacoma. Walker gave up four runs off five hits, including two home runs, in three innings. He is working his way back from shoulder stiffness that kept him out of spring training.

LHP James Paxton is being shut down to rest a sore shoulder, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before Wednesday’s game that he expects Paxton to only need about 10 days before he is ready to return to the rotation. When asked whether the setback was a serious one, McClendon said: “I don’t think it’s going to be.” McClendon added that Paxton probably would make only one or two more rehab starts when his shoulder soreness dissipates before getting a start with the Mariners.

C Mike Zunino was riding an 0-for-10 slump heading into Wednesday’s game against the Angels, and he snapped out of it in a big way with a two-run single in the second inning and a solo homer in the eighth. Zunino drove in all three of Seattle’s runs in a 3-1 win over the Angels.

RF Stefen Romero snapped an 0-for-16 slump with his sixth-inning single. He also got on base in the eighth inning, when the Angels’ C.J. Wilson hit him with a pitch. Michael Saunders came on to pinch-run for Romero, but manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward that Romero’s health was fine and was not a factor in the decision to bring Saunders into the game.

RHP Brandon Maurer lost each of his past three starts, and his ERA swelled to 6.99 in the process. If not for injuries to two of Seattle’s projected five starters -- LHP James Paxton and RHP Taijuan Walker -- Maurer would not be in the rotation and very likely might be at Triple-A. He hopes to end his skid Thursday night, when the Mariners host the Angels in the finale of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

C John Buck made his first appearance of the season in the DH role Wednesday night, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk. The decision to use Buck as a DH could have put the Mariners in an awkward defensive quandary had C Mike Zunino gotten hurt, but Seattle survived without injury.