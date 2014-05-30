RF Michael Saunders became the first Seattle player other than 2B Robinson Cano to hit third in the order when he was moved into that spot late Thursday afternoon. Saunders stepped in for Cano, a late scratch due to an illness, and drove in three runs, two of them coming on a fourth-inning home run. In the first eight games of the current homestand, Saunders is 7-for-20 (.350) with a triple, a home run, seven RBIs and five runs.

RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) likely will need two more rehab starts before being considered for the Mariners’ rotation, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Thursday’s game. Walker gave up five hits, including two home runs, and four earned runs in three innings Wednesday during his first rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off his roughest start of the season, when he gave up four earned runs on nine hits in seven innings against the Astros to take his first loss of the season. Since the beginning of last season, Iwakuma has lost back-to-back starts on only two occasions. He will start Friday against the Tigers and RHP Justin Verlander.

RHP Brandon Maurer suffered his fourth consecutive loss Thursday night, when he allowed five runs on six hits over four innings. Maurer’s night didn’t look too bad until he gave up a two-out, three-run homer to the Angels’ Erick Aybar in the fourth. His ERA jumped up to 7.51 for the season and 7.76 in May. “He has struggled, but when you look at the options, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got a viable option,” manager Lloyd McClendon said when asked if the Mariners might make a roster move. “It’s something (general manager) Jack (Zduriencik) and I will sit down and talk about.”

SS Brad Miller turned in his fourth multiple-hit game of the season and his first since May 2. He went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles after getting just two total hits in the Mariners’ previous 15 games.

CF James Jones, who entered Thursday night’s game with just five hits in 28 at-bats during the current homestand, found his hitting stroke in the series finale against the Angels. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a single and a run.

2B Robinson Cano was not in the lineup Thursday after starting in each of the Mariners’ first 52 games this season. Cano was a late scratch due to illness. Cano actually took off his warmup jacket and donned a helmet on the top step of the dugout during the ninth inning, and manager Lloyd McClendon said after the game that he would have used Cano if the Mariners got in position for him to represent the winning run. Cano will be re-evaluated Friday, McClendon said.