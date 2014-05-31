RHP Hisashi Iwakuma endured his second consecutive rough outing Friday, when he gave up a pair of home runs for the second start in a row. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez both homered off him Friday to account for all the damage on a night when Iwakuma allowed five earned runs off eight hits in six innings of work. Iwakuma has now allowed four home runs and nine earned runs over his past two starts. He entered a May 25 start with a 1.76 ERA but has since seen it swell to 3.09.

LHP Charlie Furbush was welcomed to Friday night’s game against Oakland with a solo home run on the first pitch he threw. Furbush replaced starter Hisashi Iwakuma in the top of the seventh and promptly served up a pitch that Detroit’s Rajai Davis drilled over the left-field fence to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead.

C Mike Zunino took a Justin Verlander fastball off his left elbow in Friday’s fourth inning but stayed in the game. A team trainer came out to look at Zunino’s elbow as he stood on first base, and he showed no signs of the injury affecting him the rest of the night.

RHP Brandon Maurer was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, one day after suffering his fourth consecutive loss. Maurer had a 1-4 record and 7.52 ERA and seemed destined for a demotion. The question now is how they’ll fill the Tuesday start that was supposed to be Maurer‘s. RHP Erasmo Ramirez, currently in Triple-A, looks like the most likely option while the Mariners wait for RHP Taijuan Walker and LHP James Paxton to return from rehab stints.

CF James Jones has batted leadoff in 17 of the 19 games he’s played with Seattle this season, but he dropped down to the No. 2 spot Friday. After veteran Endy Chavez was called up from Triple-A and put in the leadoff hole, Jones went 2-for-4 and scored a run while batting second.

RHP Chris Young is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in four starts at Safeco Field this season. He has had such surprising success since being acquired by the Mariners in the spring that manager Lloyd McClendon recently called him “a godsend.” Young is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Saturday against Detroit.

2B Robinson Cano was not in the lineup again Friday night, marking the first time since August 2009 that he has sat out back-to-back games. Illness was the reason given for his Thursday absence, but before Friday’s game, manager Lloyd McClendon announced that Cano is also battling a contusion on his left hand. He is listed as day-to-day.

OF Endy Chavez was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He adds more speed to an already-crowded outfield. Chavez was in the leadoff spot for Friday’s game against the Tigers, going 1-for-4 with a double in his first major league game of the 2014 season.

RHP Blake Beavan (shoulder tendonitis) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for OF Endy Chavez, who was selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Beavan wasn’t expected to be much of a factor on the Mariners’ pitching staff this season, but he did provide the team with a long reliever out of the bullpen when healthy.