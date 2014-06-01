LF Cole Gillespie got a rare start and made the most of it Saturday night. He had a hand in two of the Mariners’ first three runs as Seattle took a 3-1 lead through the fourth inning. Gillespie drove in the first run with a second-inning single, then he added another single and a stolen base before coming around to score in the fourth. He went 2-for-3 and made a nice catch against the wall in the seventh inning, robbing Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler of extra bases.

SS Nick Franklin isn’t exactly making the most of his opportunity to take the starting job away from struggling Brad Miller. Franklin is hitless in his last 16 at-bats, with nine strikeouts. He struck out four times Thursday in a loss to the Angels and three more times Saturday night.

RHP Jarrett Grube was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday and made his major-league debut at the age of 32. Grube pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up a three-run homer to Oakland LF Yonenes Cespedes. Before the game, Grube said finally getting called up to the big leagues was “unbelievable” to him. “I‘m still in shock. I’ve been choking up quite a bit. As people start texting me and calling me and saying congrats, it brings it all back to the beginning. It’s a pretty awesome feeling.” Grube was drafted by Colorado in 2004 in the 10th round. He also spent time in Seattle’s minor-league system before signing a minor-league contract with the Angels on July 27, 2012. Grube went 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 18 walks over 61 1/3 innings in 11 starts for Salt Lake.

LHP Roenis Elias is looking for his first victory since May 6, heading into his scheduled Sunday start against the Tigers. The Cuban rookie got off to a hot start this season but has cooled off; his most recent outing left Elias with a 4.38 ERA in May and a 4.02 ERA for the season.

2B Willie Bloomquist hit leadoff for the first time this season. Bloomquist was primarily a leadoff hitter the past three seasons with Arizona. Bloomquist opened the bottom of the first inning with a flyout, but he came up big with a two-out, RBI single in the second to give Seattle a 2-0 lead. Bloomquist added an RBI single in the fourth to drive in two of the Mariners’ three runs in a 3-2 win.

2B Robinson Cano (hand) was not in the lineup Saturday, marking the third game in a row that he has been sidelined. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Cano was “improving” and added that the veteran might be available as a pinch hitter. Coincidentally, Saturday was Robinson Cano Bobblehead Night at Safeco Field.