RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) is scheduled to make his second rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, possibly putting him on schedule to return to the rotation in the next week to 10 days. Walker gave up two home runs during a three-inning stint with Tacoma last week, and the Mariners are hope to stretch him out Tuesday. Seattle has an open spot in the rotation, and there is a chance that Walker could step in by the next homestand, June 10-17.

RHP Jarrett Grube, who made his major league debut Saturday, was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake after Sunday’s game. The move clears a roster spot for the expected return of OF Josh Hamilton from the disabled list Tuesday. Grube, 32, got one out but allowed a home run Saturday at Oakland.

SS Brad Miller hit his first home run since April 11 on Sunday, when he took Detroit RHP Max Scherzer deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning. Miller’s final at-bat of a 3-for-14 homestand was an encouraging sign for the struggling shortstop. “I told him: ‘If you make it through this (slump), you’ll be battle-tested,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

LHP Roenis Elias threw a three-hit shutout Sunday and beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0. He struck out eight, walked one and never allowed a runner past second base. Elias (4-4) became the first Mariner to complete nine innings this season. “He tells me all the time he wants to pitch more, and I tell him: ‘Pitch better, and you’ll stay in there,'” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Today, he pitched better.”

CF James Jones was removed in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game due to groin tightness. He singled off Detroit LHP Phil Coke in the bottom of the seventh inning and ran the bases before being replaced by Cole Gillespie in the field to start the eighth. Jones went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Sunday.

2B Willie Bloomquist picked up right where he left off Saturday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run Sunday in Seattle’s 4-0 win over Detroit. Bloomquist moved from the leadoff spot to No. 9 in the order but put up similar numbers after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs Saturday.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez looks like the most realistic candidate to fill RHP Brandon Maurer’s spot in the starting rotation Tuesday in Atlanta. Ramirez opened the season on the major league roster but struggled to a 1-4 record and 6.00 ERA before the Mariners sent him to Triple-A. With an off day next week, the Mariners are likely to give Ramirez just one start before bringing back RHP Taijuan Walker from the disabled list -- his health willing.

2B Robinson Cano (bruised left hand) did not play Sunday, marking the fourth game in a row that he was sidelined. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Cano is close to returning but that the team is being careful with him.

RHP Felix Hernandez has been a star at Yankee Stadium over the years, so he is probably eager to get there for Monday’s one-and-done makeup game. Monday’s scheduled starter has a career record of 4-1 and a 1.18 ERA at Yankee Stadium. In 16 career starts against the Yankees, Hernandez is 8-5 with a 2.89 ERA. He brings a four-start winning streak into Monday’s game, which precedes the Mariners’ three-game series in Atlanta.

DH Endy Chavez made the most of his return to the leadoff spot Sunday afternoon. The veteran had hits in each of his first two at-bats before finishing 2-for-4. Since his contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Chavez is 3-for-12 with two doubles -- matching his Triple-A total for extra-base hits in 114 at-bats.