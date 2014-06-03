RHP Tajuan Walker’s time on the disabled list with right shoulder impingement could be ending shortly. He was slated to make a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma Monday but had that pushed back to Tuesday, which may result in him making his return to Seattle’s rotation on regular rest. Walker’s possible return is contingent on his performance goes, how his shoulder feels and how RHP Erasmo Ramirez pitches Tuesday.

3B Kyle Seager’s road batting average jumped 21 points to .250 with a 4-for-5 night that saw him tie a Seattle record with four extra-base hits. Seager became the sixth Mariner to have four extra-base hits and oddly enough all four of his four-hit games in his brief career have been on the road.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and make his seventh start of the season and 30th career Tuesday night in Atlanta. Ramirez has dropped his last four decisions after pitching seven innings in an 8-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on April 1. Ramirez has not pitched for the Mariners since allowing two runs and six hits over six innings in the second game of a doubleheader at Oakland on May 7.

2B Robinson Cano returned to the lineup and went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks. Cano had missed the previous four games with a left hand contusion and that marked the first time he missed four straight games since a 35-game DL stint for a hamstring injury in 2006.

RHP Felix Hernandez won for the eighth time in nine starts and equaled a career best with his fifth straight win as he allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings. Hernandez is the fourth Mariners starter to begin a season with an 8-1 record. The previous three did it in Seattle’s 116-win season when Freddy Garcia, Aaron Sele and Jamie Moyer opened with the same record.

OF Logan Morrison has been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma since May 23 for a strained right hamstring. Entering Monday, he was hitting .324 (11-for-34) with nine runs scored, one home run and two RBIs in nine games for Tacoma.