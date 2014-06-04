RF Michael Saunders has hit in eight straight games with a bunt single in the first inning. Saunders had two hits that didn’t leave the infield; the other was a line drive that bounced off the leg of pitcher Gavin Floyd.

INF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. He is batting .128 in 17 games, including 14 starts.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (3-2, 3.09 ERA) is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in his last two starts, compared to going 2-0 with an 0.75 ERA in his previous three starts. Iwakuma will be making his seventh start after opening the season on the DL with a torn tendon in his right middle finger. Iwakuma never faced the Braves.

3B Kyle Seager’s hitting streak ended at five games when he went 0-for-5 on Tuesday. Seager had been 10-for-21 in the previous five games, but only got one ball out of the infield and struck out twice.

PH Stefen Romero had his first career pinch-hit homer and his first extra-base hit in 39 at-bats. The homer, a three-run shot that tied the game, was his third of the season. It was the seventh pinch-hit homer by a Seattle batter since 2010.

SS Brad Miller has been experimenting with his batting stance and his current upright style seems to be working. Over the last six games, Miller is 6-for-16 with a home run, four RBIs and scored five runs. Miller raised his batting average from .164 to .173.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez lasted only three innings in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Ramirez was tagged for five runs on eight hits, two of them home runs. He received no decision. Ramirez is making his third stint with the Mariners this season.