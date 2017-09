OF/C Alex Jackson was selected sixth overall by the Mariners in the draft. Jackson still doesn’t have a true position, but neither did Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson, from Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, has plenty of time to figure that out. Jackson’s power potential and right-handed bat should help an organization overstocked with lefties at the big-league level.