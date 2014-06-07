RF Michael Saunders left the Mariners’ game against the Rays on Friday in the fourth inning due to a sore right shoulder. Saunders went 0-for-2 in his first two-at bats and apparently injured his shoulder during one of those trips to the plate. He had been one of the Mariners’ best hitters of late, putting together a .356 average with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 11 runs over his last 17 games.

LHP Roenis Elias will start for the Mariners on Saturday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. It will be the 25-year-old left-hander’s 13th major league start. He tossed a three-hit shutout in his last start against the Tigers on Sunday, the 14th complete game by a Mariners rookie and the first since Freddy Garcia blanked Detroit on Aug. 24, 1999.

RHP Chris Young had his second-shortest start of the season in Friday night’s 4-0 loss to the Rays, snapping a streak of six straight starts of at least six innings, which was tied for the longest such streak of his career. He allowed a season-high-tying five walks and fell to 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA in seven appearances, including six starts, on the road. He’s been much better at Safeco Field, going 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts at home. Young has received the decision in eight straight starts, tying the longest such streak of his career after starting the season with no-decisions in each of his first three starts.

2B Robinson Cano extended his road hitting streak to 15 games during Friday night’s 4-0 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. Cano is now batting .415 (27-for-65) in road games during that stretch since May 13, which marks his first 15-game streak since April 20-May 26, 2012.