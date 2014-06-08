RF Cole Gillespie hit his first home run of the season, a mammoth shot to straight-away center that flew well over the 404-foot marker. He is batting .500 (7-for-14) in his last six games.

DH Dustin Ackley is hoping today’s 2-for-4 outing will get him going at the plate. His three-run double in the fifth inning was his first extra-base hit since May 27.

LHP Roenis Elias is proving to be a road warrior as four of his five wins have come away from Safeco Field. He has worked into the eighth inning in his last two starts, both victories.

RHP Fernando Rodney notched his 17th save of the season, tying Royals closer Greg Holland for the AL lead. It was his first save against the Rays since leaving the club as a free agent after the 2013 season. In his first meeting against the Rays on May 13, he gave up two runs and blew the save.

2B Robinson Cano had a fairly quiet game (1-for-4, run) by his standards, but he did extend his road hitting streak to 16 games. He is batting .406 (28-for-69) during that streak, and the Mariners are 11-5.