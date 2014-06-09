OF Cole Gillespie went 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .341, including a 10-for-19 stretch in his last nine games.

RHP Yoervis Medina improved to 3-1 with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Felix Hernandez. He gave up a one-out walk but was in control in the eighth inning.

RHP Fernando Rodney got up to throw but wasn’t used in a non-save situation, as Seattle turned to relievers Dominic Leone and Charlie Furbush for the final three outs rather than use Rodney in back-to-back days when not needed.

RHP Felix Hernandez struck out 15 batters while walking only one, holding the Rays to four hits in a dominant seven-inning performance. Hernandez got 12 of his 15 strikeouts swinging, using a changeup to keep the Rays hitters guessing.