CF James Jones continued to use his speed as a weapon, bunting for a single again Monday to set up the Mariners’ three-run third. Jones had a career-high three hits. “He’s been great,” McClendon said. “He’s going to have his ups and downs. He’s got to learn one of his weapons is his legs. He’s on his way to being a pretty darn good major-league baseball player.”

1B Ji-Man Choi was activated from suspended list after completing 50-game drug suspension, which resulted from a drug test that revealed steroids. Choi was assigned to Double-A Jackson with LHP James Paxton transferred to the 60-day DL to make room.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez has made three scoreless starts in his career, and two have them have come against Tampa Bay, including Monday’s 4 2/3-inning outing. He allowed a career-high five walks. “He did OK,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It was better than his last two or three outings. He made some good pitches at times.”

RHP Fernando Rodney had a pair of saves during this series against his former team (Tampa Bay Rays), tying him with Royals RHP Greg Holland for the AL lead with 18 saves .

RHP Felix Hernandez was named American League Player of the Week for his two strong starts this past week, including striking out 15 in a no-decision Sunday against the Rays. Hernandez is now 8-1 on the season with a 2.39 ERA, 17 walks and a major-league-best106 strikeouts.