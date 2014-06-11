1B Justin Smoak did not play Tuesday because of a sore quad. Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Smoak was “70 to 75 percent” and was not sure how long he might be out. “As we speak right now, it’s day to day,” McClendon told reporters a few hours before Tuesday’s game. “We’ll see what happens moving forward.” Willie Bloomquist replaced Smoak in the lineup.

RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10. He could be back with the Mariners in mid-June.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma suffered his third loss in a span of four starts after allowing seven hits and three earned runs over 7 1/3 innings of work. He settled down after a rough first inning to take a 2-2 tie into the eighth inning. He retired leadoff hitter Brett Gardner on a long fly ball to center field, then Yankees SS Derek Jeter chased him from the game with a ground-rule double to center field. New York’s Jacoby Ellsbury singled off reliever Charlie Furbush to bring in the go-ahead run from second base for a 3-2 Yankees lead, causing Iwakuma to suffer the loss.

1B Willie Bloomquist saw a couple of odd streaks come to an end Tuesday night, when he led off and played first base in the Mariners’ 3-2 loss to the Yankees. The Mariners went into the game 5-0 when Bloomquist started at first base and 3-0 when he was in the leadoff spot. He went 0-for-4 with a pair of popouts in foul territory and a costly seventh-inning strikeout that left two runners on base.

RHP Chris Young has been the Mariners’ best starter at Safeco Field this season, and that’s saying a lot. He is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in five starts at home this season, out-pitching teammates Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma in the process. Young has never lost at Safeco Field, having gone 3-0 there as a visiting pitcher before joining the Mariners in the spring. He is scheduled to make his sixth home start of the season Wednesday against the Yankees.

2B Robinson Cano greeted his former team with a double on his first at-bat Tuesday night. The ex-Yankee went 2-for-4 and scored Seattle’s first run of the game after a first-inning double.