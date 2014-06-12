FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Michael Saunders did not play Wednesday after aggravating a shoulder injury the previous night. Saunders is day-to-day.

1B Justin Smoak was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, one day after a strained left quadriceps sidelined him for the first game of the homestand. Smoak was struggling at the plate lately, and he nursed the injury for a few days before landing on the DL.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, a former closer, did a pretty good job in long relief Wednesday night. He pitched three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and a walk. Wilhelmsen has pitched two or more innings in three of his past four appearances.

LHP Roenis Elias, who starts Thursday at home against the Yankees, threw a shutout in his last outing at Safeco Field. The rookie became the first Mariners pitcher this season to pitch a shutout. He threw a three-hitter on 111 pitches to beat the Tigers 4-0.

1B/OF Logan Morrison was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, almost two months from the last time he played a game with the Mariners. A hamstring injury landed Morrison on the 15-day disabled list on April 14, and his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma was up. He hit .150 in eight games with the Mariners earlier this season. Morrison started at first base Monday and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
