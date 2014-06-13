OF Michael Saunders was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11 because of right shoulder inflammation. Saunders has played more than 100 games in a season only twice in his five-year career. He is hitting .272 with four home runs and 25 RBIs this season.

LHP Roenis Elias saw his two-game winning streak end with a rough outing Thursday night. Elias had his shortest outing of the season, going just 3 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits and three walks. “He didn’t have command of his pitches tonight,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It was a tough night for him all around.”

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a first-inning single. He went 1-for-2 while reaching base three times -- on a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

RHP Felix Hernandez is on quite a roll as of late, but he will face a longtime nemesis Friday night. Hernandez has a 4-11 record and 4.60 ERA over his past 18 starts against Texas, which will be in town for a three-game series beginning Friday night. Hernandez comes into Friday’s game having won five consecutive decisions -- his last loss came back on April 21 -- and he has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his past five starts.

DH Jesus Montero was recalled from Triple-A on Thursday, and manager Lloyd McClendon said that he expects to use him as a platoon player against left-handed pitchers. Montero, once a prized prospect in the Yankees organization before being acquired for RHP Michael Pineda in January 2012, has been a bust for the Mariners so far. This could be his last shot at becoming a legitimate piece of Seattle’s rebuilding project.

1B Logan Morrison not only hit his first home run as a Mariner on Thursday, but he also drove in his first run. Morrison, who has only played in 10 games this season due to a hamstring injury, hit the first pitch he saw from Yankees RHP Chase Whitley over the right field fence for a first-inning solo homer, and he added an RBI double in the ninth inning of Seattle’s 6-3 loss.