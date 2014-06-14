3B Kyle Seager was in the No. 2 hole in the lineup for the first time this season. He went 0-for-3, including a groundout in the ninth inning of a 1-0 loss to Texas.

C Mike Zunino had both of the Mariners’ hits on Friday night, when Texas pitchers dominated the Seattle bats on the way to a 1-0 Rangers victory. Zunino had never faced Texas starter Nick Tepesch before Friday night, when he went 2-for-2 against him.

DH Corey Hart (hamstring) took batting practice before Friday’s game and could begin running Saturday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Friday that Hart could be close to a rehab stint.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez is coming off his best start of the season, having thrown 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball his last time out. It marked a rarity in a year that has seen Ramirez struggle most of the way. He has yet to have faced Texas this season, having spent a good part of the year at Triple-A after an April demotion, and he allowed only one earned run over seven innings against the Rangers last August. Ramirez is scheduled to make Friday night’s start at Safeco Field.

2B Robinson Cano had his 10-game hitting streak snapped by an 0-for-4 performance against Texas on Friday night. He had a chance to be the hero in the game but hit a dribbler back to closer Joakim Soria for the final out.

RHP Felix Hernandez suffered his first loss since April 21 despite a solid performance Friday night. He allowed just one run in 8 1/3 innings of work, giving up four hits with six strikeouts. It marked the 56th time in his career that Hernandez has thrown eight or more innings while allowing one run or fewer -- and the 14th time in that span that he failed to earn a victory.