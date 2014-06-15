RHP Taijuan Walker made his first start since being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, going 6 2/3 innings while allowing just one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven batters and had a no-hitter going into the seventh. Walker could join Seattle’s rotation soon, perhaps for his next start, although the Mariners might give him one more tuneup before his 2014 debut with the big club.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma got off to a great, albeit delayed, start to the 2014 season but has since lost three of his past four. It’s likely that dead arm has been part of the issue, as that’s a common problem for pitchers after three or four weeks of live pitching. Iwakuma missed all of spring training with a finger injury, and the delayed start could be a factor. If so, Iwakuma should shake out of it soon. He’s scheduled to start Sunday’s game against the Rangers.

RHP Danny Farquhar had a rough inning Saturday. He allowed three runs and three hits, surrendering a two-run homer to Texas catcher Robinson Chirinos that put the Rangers ahead 3-1 in the sixth. “Danny’s been great for us,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward. “He just left a curveball up, and (Chirinos) took advantage of it.”

RHP Erasmo Ramirez struggled with control for the second consecutive start Saturday and yet came out of the performance without allowing a run for the second game in a row. He has now thrown 9 2/3 scoreless innings after putting in five Saturdays, giving up three hits and four walks in the process. In his past two starts, Ramirez has not allowed a run but has walked nine batters. His time in the Mariners’ rotation may be running out, depending on how soon the team wants to call up RHP Taijuan Walker from Triple-A Tacoma. Walker has been struggling with shoulder tenderness since the beginning of spring training but is starting to look healthy enough to make his Mariners season debut soon.

2B Robinson Cano, who had a 10-game hitting streak snapped Friday night, found his offense again Saturday with a 2-for-4 performance. He scored a run in the sixth inning to pull Seattle within 3-2 and then drove in the tying run with a seventh-inning single. Cano was in the on-deck circle when the final out of the ninth was made in a 4-3 loss to Texas.

DH Jesus Montero made his season debut after being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Montero went 1-for-3 with a sixth-inning single. He will platoon at DH, playing against left-handed starters, until Corey Hart returns from a hamstring injury.