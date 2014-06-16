RHP Taijuan Walker is looking closer to being ready to join the Mariners, but manager Lloyd McClendon said before Sunday’s game that there is still no timetable for his return. Walker was activated from the 15-day disabled list last week and made a successful start (6 2/3 innings, one run, one hit) for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He could make one more start with Tacoma before being recalled for his 2014 Mariners debut after a shoulder injury delayed his season.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma didn’t think he would be able to pitch Sunday, when pre-game neck stiffness forced him to seek a team trainer. The stiffness was eventually worked out, and Iwakuma threw 106 pitches over eight innings of work to beat the Rangers 5-1.

3B Kyle Seager continued his assault on Texas pitching by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in Sunday’s 5-1 win. In 12 games against the Rangers this season, Seager is hitting .396 with 12 RBIs, five extra-base hits and a .646 slugging percentage. He’s hitting .337 with a .667 slugging percentage against Texas over his four-year career. “That’s just one of those weird things,” he said. “That’s baseball. I’d like to be able to do it against everybody.”

SS Brad Miller stranded four baserunners over his first two at-bats of Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Rangers. After his flyout in the sixth, Miller ended the second, fourth and sixth innings. He came up with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of an 0-for-3 day that saw him drive in one run while leaving five runners on base.

C John Buck made his first career appearance at first base Sunday, when he replaced 1B Logan Morrison in the sixth inning. Buck was flawless in the field -- twice, he fielded grounders and tossed to pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma for putouts -- and had a single in his only at-bat before OF Cole Gillespie came on to pinch run.

RHP Chris Young is scheduled to start Monday’s game against San Diego, which would mark his second start of the season against a National League team. The Mariners are hoping this one goes better than the last, as Miami tagged Young for four earned runs off seven hits and three walks over three innings in April. Young spent the past eight seasons pitching in NL organizations, including five with the Padres, so familiarity should not be a problem Monday.

1B Logan Morrison popped out with two runners on base in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game, then threw his bat down in a fit of disgust. He slammed the bat against the dugout wall, causing it to shard and open a gash over his left eyebrow. He came out of the game to start the sixth and underwent five stitches. “I obviously acted like a 3-year-old,” Morrison said after the game. “I apologized to my teammates and to (manager Lloyd McClendon). ... I‘m embarrassed.”