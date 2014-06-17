3B Kyle Seager picked up right where he left off during Sunday’s 4-for-4 performance, homering in his first at-bat of Monday’s win over San Diego. Seager hit a 3-0 pitch over the fence in right field for a three-run homer in the first. The Padres walked him on two of Seager’s next three plate appearances. Over a two-day span, Seager is 5-for-6 with six RBIs.

SS Brad Miller hit his fifth home run of the season, but only his second since April 11, with a solo shot in Monday’s second inning. Miller has slowly begun to shake off his two-month slump, as his batting average has risen from .158 at the end of May to .179.

LHP Roenis Elias has been unable to follow up on his complete-game shutout to start the month of June. The rookie threw a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Detroit on June 1, and since then he has allowed 10 earned runs in 11 innings of work. Elias is scheduled to start Tuesday’s afternoon game against the San Diego Padres -- his first day game since beating the Tigers.

RHP Chris Young faced the San Diego Padres, his former team, for the first time Monday night. He threw six shutout innings and earned the win in a 5-1 victory. Young allowed just four hits while striking out six. Afterward, he was contrite when talking about his performance because of the passing of longtime Padres great Tony Gwynn. “I‘m grateful I had the opportunity to work with him and to get to know him,” Young said.

RF Endy Chavez filled the leadoff role well Monday night, when his first three plate appearances resulted in a single and two walks. Chavez was largely responsible for a three-run rally in the first inning and had a hand in Seattle’s fifth run of the game in the second. On both occasions, Chavez was thrown out at second base on fielder’s choice plays, but the runner he left behind scored twice.

1B Logan Morrison, who suffered a gash in his forehead after splitting his bat on a dugout wall Sunday, was back in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Padres. Morrison went 1-for-3 with a single.