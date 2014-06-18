SS Brad Miller got another hit Tuesday, hours after manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s seeing signs of better approaches at the plate for his sub.-200 hitter. Yes, it’s an incremental improvement, but Miller’s batting average has gone from .158 to .180 in two weeks as he stays in the lineup despite season-long calls for his demotion.

2B Robinson Cano is warming up on the eve of summer. Seattle’s $240 million slugger hit his fourth home run of the season -- and second in a week -- Tuesday to put the Mariners up 4-1 on San Diego in an eventual 6-1 victory. Cano had two home runs over his first 60 games as a Mariner. “Wow, I‘m happy,” Cano said with a smile that was more relieved than overjoyed. Cano is batting .372 (45-for-121) with 19 runs, nine doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 32 games.

RHP Felix Hernandez has been brilliant as usual in his last two starts entering Thursday’s at San Diego, just not victorious. The 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star got a hard-luck, 1-0 loss on Sunday against Texas when the runner he left on base when he departed in the ninth inning scored. On June he struck out a career-high 15 batters at Tampa Bay in seven scoreless innings -- but got a no-decision because Seattle didn’t score, either. On Thursday, Hernandez returns to start in his personal kingdom away from Seattle. Hernandez is 5-0 with a 1.54 ERA in six starts at Petco Park. He has struck out 50 Padres in 46 2/3 innings there entering Wednesday’s opener to a two-game, home-and-home series.

1B Logan Morrison, the fill-in for injured Justin Smoak who suffered a gash in his forehead after splitting his bat on a dugout wall Sunday, entered for Jesus Montero as a rare defensive replacement at first base late in Tuesday’s game. Montero, a former top prospect as a catcher, was getting his first career start at first base in his 185th major league game because Morrison is batting .146. Morrison went 0-for-1 Tuesday.