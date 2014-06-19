1B Justin Smoak began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10 due to a strained left quadriceps, and he hopes to be activated as soon as he is eligible.

LHP Charlie Furbush allowed only his second run in his last 16 appearances Wednesday night. He has allowed two runs over his last 12 1/3 innings to lower his ERA from 7.71 to 4.15. He leads the Mariners with 29 relief appearances.

C Mike Zunino saluted the No. 19 etched in the ground behind home plate Wednesday night as he came out for the first inning. The number was in memory of Padres Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, who died Monday morning at the age of 54. Zunino was 1-for-3 and has hits in 30 of his 53 starts.

SS Brad Miller was 2-for-3 Wednesday night and is hitting .298 (14-for-47) since June 1 to raise his season average to .187. Miller is 4-for-10 with a homer and two RBIs in his last three games against the Padres.

2B Robinson Cano singled in three at-bats Wednesday night and has hit in 19 straight road games. That is the longest road hitting streak in the major leagues. Cano is batting .392 (31-for-79) during the streak.