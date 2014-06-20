RHP Dominic Leone entered Thursday’s game with a 1.19 ERA -- the fourth-best mark among American League relievers. However, he left after one-third of inning with a 2.35 ERA. He gave up four runs on a walk and three hits, including back-to-back triples. “Everything I threw was up,” Leone said. “I didn’t do my part, and they did what they were supposed to. They put good swings on it. I was pretty good with my location in terms of left and right. It was just up and down, today that’s what got me.”

2B Robinson Cano went 3-for-4 Thursday in his 27th multi-hit game of the season and his third in his past 10 games. He also extended his major-league-leading road hitting streak to 20 games. He is hitting .410 (34-for-83) during the streak.

LHP Joe Beimel had retired all 10 runners he had inherited this season until Everth Cabrera connected for a two-run single off Beimel to cap the Padres’ four-run eighth Thursday. Beimel wasn’t charged with a run against his own record. He recorded two outs and lowered his ERA to 1.57.

RF Endy Chavez is hitting .306 (41-for-134) with four doubles, a triple and a homer for 17 RBIs in his career against the Padres. He went 1-for-4 Thursday in the Mariners’ 4-1 loss to the Padres.