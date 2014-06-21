RHP Hisashi Iwakuma held the Royals scoreless until a three-run fifth, snapping his 20-inning scoreless streak against Kansas City. “His stuff was good, I just thought he lost his location a little bit, but the stuff was plenty good,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “(If) you miss your spot against guys that are hot, they’re going to take advantage of it.”

LHP Charlie Furbush inherited a bases loaded one-out jam in the eighth, but got out of it without allowing the Royals a run, retiring the only two batters he faced to pick up his first victory of the season. Furbush had made 65 appearances between victories. His previous was July 2, 2013, at Texas. “That was such a good win all around from everyone that was in it,” Furbush said. “Everyone had their part; everyone did great.”

CF James Jones, who went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and two runs scored, is hitting .359 (33-for-92) after he sees the pitcher once. He is hitting .371 when hitting in the second slot. He grounded into his first double play in the seventh inning in his 162nd career at-bat.

RHP Chris Young, who starts Saturday against the Royals, won his last start against the Padres, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, striking out six and walking one. Young made nine starts last season in the Nationals’ minor league system before undergoing shoulder surgery. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against the Royals, including holding them to three hits and one run over eight innings on May 10.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-3 with a walk and strikeout against Royals RHP James Shields. He has a .405 career average off Shields, with 15 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and four home runs. Cano has hit in 21 consecutive road games since May 3, the longest such streak in the majors this season.