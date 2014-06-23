C Mike Zunino doubled, homered and scored two runs Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory over the Royals. He leads American League catchers with nine home runs, including two in the weekend series. “He’s coming,” Mariners manager Mike Zunino said. “He’ll swing and miss, too, but he’s coming.”

SS Brad Miller went 2-for-4 Sunday and raised his average to .207. Miller has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 starts, going 15-for-40 (.375) in that span.

LHP Roenis Elias yielded one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings to earn his seventh victory. Elias is 4-1 in June. The rookie has allowed one or no runs in six of his 16 starts. “Everything was working (against the Royals),” Elias said via an interpreter. “I wanted to attack the zone, to attack them right off the bat.”

2B Willie Bloomquist, who stroked two doubles Sunday, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 starts. He is hitting .383 with four doubles, a home run, eight RBIs and five runs in that stretch.

RHP Fernando Rodney pitched in each of the three previous games, recording saves in the latter two, making his services questionable for the series finale at Kauffman Stadium. However, with the Mariners clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth, manager Lloyd McClendon dialed Rodney’s number again. Rodney got two quick outs, yielded a pinch single Mike Moustakas, then struck out Pedro Ciriaco to preserve the Mariners’ 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals and complete the series sweep. “I had a talk with him, and he felt good,” McClendon said. “He’s worked very, very efficiently, and he was very efficient today as well. He has not thrown a lot of pitches.” McClendon told Rodney he definitely would not pitch Monday.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who starts Monday against the Red Sox, has struck out 31 in his past three starts, but he is 0-1 with two no-decisions in those games. He is 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 career starts against Boston.