C/OF Alex Jackson, the sixth overall pick in the MLB draft, officially signed with the Mariners and took batting practice with the team before Monday’s game against Boston. Jackson is set to begin his career at Rookie-level A ball, where he will play in the outfield, as soon as Tuesday. His signing bonus, according to MLB.com, was worth $4.2 million.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez has an improbable streak of 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings heading into his scheduled Tuesday start. It’s improbable because Ramirez has allowed 23 base runners during the stretch. Ramirez is basically holding down a spot in the rotation until RHP Taijuan Walker gets called up from Triple-A, but his three-game stretch of scoreless baseball has given the 24-year-old veteran a new lease on life in terms of his role within the organization.

RHP Felix Hernandez turned in his eighth consecutive start of seven or more innings and two runs or fewer on Monday, when he actually had a win to show for it. After two no-decisions and a 1-0 loss in his previous three starts, Hernandez got plenty of run support to earn the win in a 12-3 victory over Boston. He allowed two earned runs off six hits over seven innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. But Hernandez did allow a home run, the first he’s given up in a span of 12 starts.

RF Endy Chavez picked a good time to hit his first triple of the season Monday night. With two outs and the bases loaded, Chavez drilled a John Lackey pitch over the head of Boston RF Brock Holt to clear the bases and give the Mariners a 7-2 lead.

1B Logan Morrison had a 4-for-4 night Monday that included the first two-homer game of his career. “Something cool happen tonight?” he deadpanned afterward as reporters gathered around his locker. Morrison’s two home runs matched his season total. His four RBIs were one fewer than he had had over the first three months of the season.