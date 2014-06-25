OF Michael Saunders (shoulder) could be ready to return from the disabled list before Friday’s series opener against Cleveland. Saunders is hitting .265 and has four home runs in 52 games this season.

1B Justin Smoak (strained quad) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday, although a roster move is not imminent. Smoak is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners could use him in the lineup, which would free up 1B Logan Morrison to fill the DH void. Seattle’s designated hitter duties fell to backup C John Buck on Tuesday, and they’ve used Willie Bloomquist and Endy Chavez in the role while DH Corey Hart recovers from his hamstring problems.

RHP Taijuan Walker might be getting closer to a promotion from Triple-A Tacoma. After a rough outing his last time out, Walker threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Walker battled shoulder problems throughout the spring and was assigned to Tacoma after coming off the 15-day disabled list earlier this month. The Mariners aren’t going to rush him into action, but his latest outing provided an encouraging sign that he might be in Seattle soon.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been pretty consistent at home this season, with a 2.64 ERA, but run support hasn’t been there. He’s 2-3 in home games, due in part to the paltry 13 runs the Mariners have scored in his six starts at Safeco Field. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against Boston.

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with four RBIs Tuesday, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Over his past 11 games, Seager is hitting .357 (15-for-42) with six doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and seven runs scored.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez extended his unlikely streak of scoreless innings to 19 2/3 before a Brock Holt home run snapped it in Monday’s fourth inning. During the streak, which was spread over four outings, Ramirez allowed 26 baserunners and walked 15. Eight of Ramirez’s runners were stranded in Monday’s game.

OF Endy Chavez tripled for the second time in as many games Tuesday, when he lined a two-out pitch into the right-field corner in the second inning. He added two singles over his first three at-bats and went 3-for-4. During the first two games of the Boston series, Chavez went 5-for-8 with two triples and four RBIs.

DH Jesus Montero appears to be a likely candidate for demotion when 1B Justin Smoak and/or OF Michael Saunders return from the disabled list. Both players are eligible to return in the coming days, meaning Montero’s latest stint could be a short one. He has a .286 batting average in five games with the Mariners this season.