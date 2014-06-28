RF Michael Saunders (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. He started in right field, playing for the first time since June 11, and had hits in each of his first two at-bats. He went 2-for-4 with a double while scoring once in Seattle’s 3-2 win over Cleveland.

RHP Taijuan Walker hasn’t been officially named the probable starter for Monday’s game in Houston, but all signs point to him being called up from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start. Walker has yet to pitch for the Mariners this season after battling a sore shoulder throughout the spring.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with an RBI and has gone 11 of 17 with eight RBIs over a four-game stretch. Manager Lloyd McClendon shrugged off the hot streak, saying: “He’s getting better.” When asked what it would take to satisfy him, McClendon cracked: “I’ll let you know. He’s not there yet.”

SS Brad Miller continues to swing a hot bat, as he went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday’s 3-2 win over Cleveland. Miller was in a two-month slump to start the season but has now gone 26 of 83 (.313) over his past 26 games.

LHP Roenis Elias is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against Cleveland, which would mark the 10th American League team the rookie has faced. In his first starts against opposing teams, Elias is 4-2 with a 1.87 ERA.

DH Jesus Montero didn’t last long in his latest promotion from Triple-A. Montero was sent back to Tacoma after Wednesday’s game, having gotten just 14 at-bats with the Mariners. Montero hit .286 in a limited role before being sent down to open up a roster spot for RF Michael Saunders.