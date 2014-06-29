RHP Taijuan Walker is expected to be officially named Seattle’s Monday starter no later than Sunday. Walker went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts after a late-season call-up in 2013, and he has yet to pitch with Seattle this year because of shoulder soreness. Two of Walker’s three starts last season came against the Houston Astros, the Mariners’ opponent for his scheduled Monday start. Walker allowed just seven hits and two earned runs in 10 innings against Houston last season.

3B Kyle Seager had the Mariners’ only hit in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland, adding to his recent haul at the plate. Seager’s fifth-inning single extended his hitting streak to five games, but it snapped a streak of four games in which he had multiple hits in games. During the five-game hitting streak, Seager is 12-of-20.

RHP Brandon Maurer has been a bit of a revelation coming out of the Seattle bullpen. The converted starter pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning while striking out two batters in his second relief appearance of the season on Saturday. Maurer has struck out six of the 10 batters he has faced as a reliever after struggling (1-4, 7.51 ERA) as a starter earlier in the season. Maurer was optioned to Triple-A earlier this month and began hitting upper 90s on the radar gun while coming out of the bullpen as a short reliever. He threw a 99 mph fastball in his Wednesday appearance and topped out at 97 in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland.

LHP Roenis Elias turned in back-to-back solid starts before getting roughed up by the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night. Elias allowed five earned runs and six hits in six innings, taking the loss. It marked the fifth time in his past nine starts that Elias has been charged with four earned runs or more.

RHP Felix Hernandez has gone 5-1 with a 1.48 ERA in his past six starts. He also has a streak of eight consecutive starts of at least seven innings. Hernandez, who is scheduled to start a Sunday afternoon game against Cleveland, has been stellar in day games this season with a 2-0 record and a 1.82 ERA.