RHP Taijuan Walker was called up to start Monday. He worked a career-high six innings in his 2014 debut, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. It marked his first career quality start and his third start against the Astros, against whom Walker is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen worked three innings of relief, recording his first save of the season. Wilhelmsen allowed one run on one hit and two walks, preserving the first win of the season for RHP Taijuan Walker. He matched his career high of innings pitched for the fourth time in his career.

C Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run in the second inning against Astros RHP Collin McHugh, his 12th on the season. Zunino leads all American League catchers in homers.

OF Stefen Romero was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday’s game. He hit just .196 in 51 games with the team this season and could probably use more seasoning at Triple-A. Romero was optioned to clear a spot for Monday starter Taijuan Walker.

CF James Jones recorded his second career three-steal game while also producing a career-high four hits. Jones became the second Seattle player with a four-hit, three-steal game, joining RF Ichiro Suzuki, who accomplished the feat against the Boston Red Sox on July 20, 2004. Jones’ 17 steals lead all American League rookies.