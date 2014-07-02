RHP Hisashi Iwakuma rebounded from a pair of subpar outings with six solid innings, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. It marked his sixth start this season where he did not issue a walk while recording at least five strikeouts, matching Rays LHP David Price and Twins RHP Phil Hughes for the major league lead.

3B Kyle Seager hit just his second road home run, striking a solo shot off Astros RHP Josh Zeid in the ninth inning. Seager finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, bumping his RBI total to 19 over his last 17 games. The home run was his team-leading 13th on the season.

CF James Jones singled in his first two at-bats Tuesday night, giving him hits in six consecutive plate appearances. Jones finished 3-for-6 and notched his second consecutive three-hit game and has raised his batting average 20 points over the first two games of the Houston series.

2B Robinson Cano has hit in 63 of 80 games this season and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for his 32nd multi-hit game. He trails Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who has 36 multi-hit games this season. Cano improved his batting average to .361 (61-for-169) in Mariners victories this season.