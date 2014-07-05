OF Cole Gillespie was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for DH Corey Hart. Gillespie hit .254 with one home run and five RBIs in 71 at-bats over 34 games since being called up in late April.

1B Justin Smoak was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. In 63 games prior to straining his left quadriceps muscle, Smoak hit .208 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Logan Morrison has earned the starting spot at first base in Smoak’s absence, with a .242 batting average, four home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games.

LHP James Paxton completed his third bullpen session in an eight-day span on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago and is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Monday. Paxton, who’s on the 60-day disabled list with a strained lat muscle, had a “great” bullpen session, according to manager Lloyd McClendon. Paxton is now scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday as the next step in his rehab process.

LHP Roenis Elias matched White Sox LHP Chris Sale nearly pitch for pitch through three innings Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but couldn’t keep up with Chicago’s ace in the next two frames. The White Sox scored five runs combined off Elias in the fourth and fifth innings and cruised to a 7-1 victory. Highlighting a four-run fourth was a home run by Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu, which was his 27th of the season to extend his team-high hitting streak to 18 games. It was the second straight road loss for Elias after going 4-1 on the road in five previous starts away from Safeco Field.

DH Corey Hart was activated from the 15-day disabled list (left hamstring strain) and hit fourth for the Mariners on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Hart, who went 0-for-3 in Seattle’s 7-1 loss to the White Sox to start a three-game series, spent 10 games at Triple-A Tacoma and hit .297 with a home run and four RBIs during his rehab assignment. “My legs are still getting back and I‘m not as fast as I want to be right now, but I can do everything without hurting myself or re-injuring it somehow,” Hart said.

RHP Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field in his first outing since being named American League Pitcher of the Month for June. Hernandez is 6-1 with a 1.30 ERA in his past nine starts and holds a 4-5 record with a 3.79 ERA in 14 career starts against the White Sox. He’s only 1-5 with a 4.88 ERA in eight starts against Chicago at U.S. Cellular Field.