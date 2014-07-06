RHP Taijuan Walker (1-0, 4.50) will start for the Mariners in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the second start of the season for the 21-year old, who began the season on the 15-day disabled list because of a right shoulder impingement.

LHP James Paxton didn’t encounter any unexpected issues Saturday, a day after throwing his third bullpen session in a week’s time. He is expected to throw a simulated game on Monday as the next step in his recovery from a strained lat muscle in his shoulder.

RHP Roenis Elias has hit a rough patch in his rookie season for the Mariners, but it’s nothing that manager Lloyd McClendon or the rest of the coaching staff finds surprising. Elias allowed five runs (all earned) in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Friday in his most recent outing, taking the loss in Seattle’s 7-1 defeat.

RHP Felix Hernandez pitched a gem through seven innings Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but allowed two runs in the eighth and wound up with a no-decision in the Mariners’ 3-2 win in 14 innings. Hernandez breezed through the first seven frames, allowing one hit and two baserunners, but gave up two extra-base hits to start the eighth, leading to both runs.