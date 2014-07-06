FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 6, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Taijuan Walker (1-0, 4.50) will start for the Mariners in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the second start of the season for the 21-year old, who began the season on the 15-day disabled list because of a right shoulder impingement.

LHP James Paxton didn’t encounter any unexpected issues Saturday, a day after throwing his third bullpen session in a week’s time. He is expected to throw a simulated game on Monday as the next step in his recovery from a strained lat muscle in his shoulder.

RHP Roenis Elias has hit a rough patch in his rookie season for the Mariners, but it’s nothing that manager Lloyd McClendon or the rest of the coaching staff finds surprising. Elias allowed five runs (all earned) in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on Friday in his most recent outing, taking the loss in Seattle’s 7-1 defeat.

RHP Felix Hernandez pitched a gem through seven innings Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but allowed two runs in the eighth and wound up with a no-decision in the Mariners’ 3-2 win in 14 innings. Hernandez breezed through the first seven frames, allowing one hit and two baserunners, but gave up two extra-base hits to start the eighth, leading to both runs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.