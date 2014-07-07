RHP Taijuan Walker suffered his first major league loss on Sunday. He allowed just one run on two hits, but lasted just four innings because of control issues. In fact, the only run he allowed, manager Lloyd McClendon said, “They didn’t really do any damage off him, but he did the damage to himself, not very good control today. He’s had 40-some innings under his belt, he should be getting better. For me, it was a disappointing outing.”

LHP Roenis Elias is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Minnesota and that will be his final start before next week’s All-Star break. Since he probably won’t see action after the break until at least the third or fourth game back, there was some speculation that the 23-year-old rookie might be better off being sent down for a minor league start instead of sitting idle for 10 days or more. “No, I think the rest will probably do him some good,” McClendon said. “He’ll play catch, just like the rest of them will play catch during the break. He’ll come back and be slotted right back in.”

2B Robinson Cano is making another trip to the All-Star Game and has All-Star numbers, although his power numbers (six home runs) are less than what most people would expect. “He brought a lot of good things,” teammate and fellow All-Star Feliz Hernandez said. “He’s a leader on the field. Sometimes he helps me on the field when I‘m pitching.”

RHP Felix Hernandez, who got a no-decision on Saturday, was supposed to pitch Thursday against Minnesota, but has been pushed back to Friday so he’ll face the AL West rival Oakland A‘s. “I just want to line up my best pitcher against Oakland,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It makes sense to make that adjustment and it also gives him an extra day. All the stars lined up and it just made sense.” Hernandez allowed just two runs on three hits in eight innings against the White Sox to lower his ERA to 2.11.