RHP Hisashi Iwakuma struck out a season-high 10 batters while extending his career streak against Minnesota to 33 1/3 innings with a seven-inning shutout performance Monday night. Iwakuma beat the Twins 2-0 while allowing just four hits. Afterward, he said that the neck stiffness he was battling last month is no longer an issue.

3B Kyle Seager was named as an All-Star replacement Monday, marking the first time in his career that he has earned the honor. He will replace Toronto 1B Edwin Encarnacion, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Seager entered Monday’s game with a .274 batting average while leading the Mariners in home runs (13) and RBIs (59). He was recently named the AL player of the month. He has been especially tough at home, although Seager had a 10-game hitting streak at Safeco Field snapped by an 0-for-4 performance Monday night.

C John Buck didn’t have the greatest birthday on Monday, when he was designated for assignment following a 2-0 win over Minnesota. Buck turned 37 but probably wore a Seattle uniform for the final time. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the Mariners had a young catching prospect -- presumably Triple-A farmhand Jesus Sucre -- who was ready for a promotion. Buck hit .226 in 27 games while backing up Mike Zunino this season.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez could get another shot as a starter, albeit for one game. The Mariners have an open spot in the rotation for Thursday’s game against Minnesota after moving RHP Felix Hernandez back one day to face the A’s on Friday. Ramirez has made 11 starts for the Mariners this season, going 1-4 with a 4.58 ERA, but he hadn’t allowed an earned run in three of his past four starts before getting optioned to Triple-A Tacoma last month.

RHP Chris Young has not allowed more than four hits or two earned runs in any of his past four starts, dating back to June 16. He has a 3-0 record and a 1.44 ERA in that span. Three of the four runs Young has allowed in the four-game stretch came via solo home runs. He is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Felix Hernandez has done well with five days rest between starts this season, and the Mariners are going to go that way again before his next turn on the mound. Hernandez’s next scheduled start has been moved back one day, from Thursday to Friday, to coincide with the first game of the Oakland series. Since the beginning of June, Hernandez has a 3-1 record and a 1.38 ERA -- and five of his seven starts in that span have come on five or more days rest.