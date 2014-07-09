RF Michael Saunders went 2-for-4 Tuesday and almost stole a home run off the bat of Minnesota’s Sam Fuld -- a reversal of the previous night’s most notable play. Fuld’s solo shot came one day after Saunders rounded the bases without knowing whether the Minnesota center fielder had stolen a home run. Only when Saunders returned to the dugout did he see the signal for a home run.

LHP James Paxton (shoulder) pitched a simulated game Tuesday afternoon and told The Seattle Times afterward that he felt “awesome.” He is scheduled to throw another simulated game on Saturday, and if things continue to progress he could be making a rehab start shortly after the All-Star break.

C Jesus Sucre was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to replace veteran C John Buck, who was designated for assignment shortly after the conclusion of Monday’s 2-0 win over Minnesota. Sucre is making his second stint as a Mariner, having lasted only eight games before a hand injury ended his season last year. The 26-year-old Sucre was hitting .274 at Tacoma at the time of his promotion.

LHP Roenis Elias has allowed five or more runs in each of his past two starts and might be hitting a rookie wall. The product of Cuba is likely to make his final start before the All-Star break on Wednesday night, and he could use a shot of confidence heading into the second half of the season.

RHP Chris Young turned in another solid performance by going seven innings while allowing two runs on six hits Tuesday night, but he suffered the loss in a 2-0 defeat against the Twins. Young has now allowed two runs or fewer in five consecutive starts. During that span, he is 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA -- despite allowing four home runs. All of the homers were solo shots, including a home run off the bat of Minnesota’s Sam Fuld in Tuesday’s fifth inning.