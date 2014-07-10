RHP Taijuan Walker was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, but manager Lloyd McClendon insisted that it was not a demotion. Walker is expected to make two starts for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers over the All-Star Break, which will better serve his development as the 21-year-old phenom tries to come back from spring shoulder problems.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was named as Thursday’s probable starter, a surprising move when considering that the former closer has never before started a game for the Mariners. Manager Lloyd McClendon said that the idea of Wilhelmsen becoming a starter is intriguing, although the Mariners have no such long-term plans yet. Wilhelmsen has thrived in the role of long reliever, so Seattle is going to give him his first career start Thursday and use a pitch-by-committee system of relievers.

3B Kyle Seager quietly went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Minnesota, but he did have one at-bat worth noting. Seager’s two-out single in the seventh, which moved teammate Robinson Cano from second to third base, snapped Seattle’s 0-for-24 streak with runners in scoring position.

RHP Stephen Pryor took another step on his long road back from a torn forearm tendon Wednesday, when he was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma. Pryor hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since April 2013, when a sprained lat muscle landed him on the disabled list. Pryor completely tore his forearm tendon while trying to rehab that injury and spent almost a year away from baseball before debuting at Triple-A Tacoma earlier this season. Pryor made his season debut Wednesday night, putting in 1 2/3 innings of work out of the Seattle bullpen while allowing one hit, two walks and an unearned run.

C Jesus Sucre made his season debut Wednesday, one day after being called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Sucre replaced starter Mike Zunino in the sixth inning of a blowout loss to Minnesota and flew out to leftfield on his only two at-bats of the game.

LHP Roenis Elias had a pretty simple game plan heading into Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. He had to give the Mariners five or six innings and save the bullpen for a Thursday game that was supposed to involve several relievers in a patchwork effort. But Elias couldn’t even get out of the fourth inning, so manager Lloyd McClendon had to go to his pen early Wednesday, resulting in Seattle having to use three relievers. Elias allowed seven runs, six of which were earned, off seven hits in 3 1/3 innings of work to match the shortest start of his young career.

1B Logan Morrison had a miserable night Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4, stranded six runners and was charged with a fourth-inning error that scored two runs.