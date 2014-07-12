RF Michael Saunders was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique muscle. Saunders suffered the injury during an eighth-inning at-bat the previous night. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the injury could keep Saunders out for “a while.” Saunders was hitting .276 with six home runs and 28 RBIs while playing in 65 games because of a previous DL stint for a strained shoulder.

1B Justin Smoak was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He had been playing at Tacoma on a rehab stint prior to last weekend, when he was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A. The Mariners believe Smoak, who was struggling with a quad injury, is close to full strength and hope to keep him in the lineup as their everyday first baseman. Smoak was hitting .208 when he was placed on the disabled list on June 11.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off one of his best starts of the season, but he’s scheduled to face an opponent Saturday that has been a thorn in his side. Iwakuma is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA in seven career starts against the A‘s, whom the Mariners host on Saturday night. His last time out, Iwakuma threw seven scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 10 batters in a win over Minnesota. More important, he pronounced afterward that the neck problems that had been plaguing him for a couple of weeks were no longer a concern.

2B Robinson Cano recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game Friday, when he went 2-for-3 and drove in the game-winning run on a sixth-inning double. Cano is hitting .500 (10-for-20) on the current homestand.

RHP Felix Hernandez extended his streak of games with at least seven innings pitched and allowing two runs or fewer to 11 on Friday night, when he overcame a rough first inning to beat the Oakland A’s 3-2. He allowed two runs in the first but very little after that, going eight innings while striking out nine. Hernandez also suffered a leg cramp but stayed in the game and said afterward that he expects to be available for the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

DH Logan Morrison homered off Oakland starter Jeff Samardzija in the second inning of Friday’s game, giving Seattle life after ace Felix Hernandez got touched up in the first inning. Morrison’s fifth home run of the season was a catalyst in the 3-2 win over the A‘s.