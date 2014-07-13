RHP Hisashi Iwakuma extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 on Saturday night against Oakland but fell just short of his first complete-game shutout. Iwakuma had a 6-0 lead with two outs in the eighth inning but served up a two-run homer to Oakland’s Brandon Moss. “It would have been the perfect scenario,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter, “but you’ve got to tip your cap. I threw a fastball away, and (Moss) got a hold of it.”

C Jesus Sucre got his first start of the season Saturday, giving starter Mike Zunino a day off. Sucre went 1-for-3 with a fourth-inning single and a nice sacrifice bunt in the eighth.

SS Brad Miller had a rough fourth inning Saturday against the Athletics. He committed his 13th error of the season in the top of the inning, then Miller was ejected for laughing at a called third strike in the bottom of the inning. He was the third person ejected in the first two games of the series. Oakland 2B Nick Punto and A’s manager Bob Melvin were tossed at the end of the ninth inning of Friday’s game. Miller’s 13 errors are the second most among AL shortstops. Only Cleveland’s Asdrubal Cabrera, with 14, has more this season.

SS Brad Miller had a rough fourth inning Saturday against the Athletics. He committed his 13th error of the season in the top of the inning, then Miller was ejected for laughing at a called third strike in the bottom of the inning. He was the third person ejected in the first two games of the series. Oakland 2B Nick Punto and A’s manager Bob Melvin were tossed at the end of the ninth inning of Friday’s game. Miller’s 13 errors are the second most among AL shortstops. Only Cleveland’s Asdrubal Cabrera, with 14, has more this season.

DH Corey Hart has quietly started coming out of his slump in recent days. His second-inning double Saturday night gave Hart a four-game hitting streak. Hart went 2-for-4 against the Athletics to raise his season batting average to .214.

RHP Fernando Rodney, who leads the American League with 27 saves, was named to the All-Star Game shortly before Saturday’s game. It marked the second All-Star nod for Rodney, who will replace former teammate David Price of the Tampa Bay Rays. Price had his scheduled Saturday start moved back to Sunday because of illness, which would make him ineligible to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Rodney said he was excited about the opportunity and added that he’ll do his signature “arrow” celebration “no matter what inning” he pitches during the All-Star Game.

2B Robinson Cano had singles in two of his first three at-bats Saturday against the Athletics to extend his streak of multiple-hit games to four, then delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. That shot gave Seattle a 6-0 lead. During the current homestand, Cano is 13-of-25 at the plate. “He hasn’t really gotten hot yet,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “As the weather’s starting to heat up, I think you’ll see him heat up. You’re starting to see the real Robbie Cano.”