Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
July 20, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Justin Smoak broke an 0-for-17 slump Friday night. Smoak went 2-for-5 with a double before being replaced by pinch-runner Willie Bloomquist in the 11th inning.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma permitted just two baserunners on two hits in his first four innings against the Angels. In his seven innings, Iwakuma conceded no walks, allowed two runs on six hits and finished with three strikeouts. Friday night’s performance marked the fourth consecutive time he allowed no more than two earned runs in any one game and did not issue a base on balls.

LHP Lucas Luetge ended his third stint with the Mariners this season by being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Luetge pitched only 3 1/3 innings in four games with Seattle but compiled a 3-1 record, two saves and a 3.40 earned-run average in Tacoma.

OF Stefen Romero joined the Mariners on Friday after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, and appeared in the 14th inning of Friday night’s game. Romero, 25, started the season in Seattle before being optioned on June 29 to Tacoma, where he hit .283 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 11 games.

RHP Brandon Maurer has yet to allow a run in seven relief appearances covering 11 2/3 innings this season. Maurer pitched one inning and struck out two batters Friday night. The right-hander has allowed only four hits while striking out 14 batters this season.

CF James Jones extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 2-for-6. Jones is batting .355 (11-for-31) during that stretch. The rookie compiled a 14-game hitting streak in May.

2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to eight games by accumulating four hits for the second time this season. Cano went 4-for-6 with a walk, and is now batting .529 (18-for-34) with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs during his streak. Cano collected four hits May 18 at Minnesota.

