3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-5 with a double Saturday night against the Angels and is hitting .339 (40-for-118) with 14 runs scored, 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs since June 14.

C Mike Zunino has caught all of Felix Hernandez’s games but was not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels, giving way to Jesus Sucre. Zunino received a much-needed day off after catching all 16 innings of Friday’s five-hour, 13-minute game.

OF James Jones had a single in the eighth inning Saturday night against the Angels that extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .317 (13-for-41) during that span.

RHP Chris Young is Sunday’s starter against the Angels. It will be his 19th start of the season. He ranks 13th in ERA (3.15) and fourth in opponents’ batting average (.208) in the American League. He is 5-4 with a 2.83 ERA in the last 10 starts dating to May 26.

RHP Felix Hernandez tied an American League season record with 12 straight starts of seven innings or more with two or fewer earned runs. The pitcher whom Hernandez tied was Chief Bender (1907). The major league record of 13 is held by Tom Seaver of the Mets.