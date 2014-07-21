LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) threw a 40-pitch bullpen workout July 19 and is scheduled to make a second rehabilitation appearance July 22 for Triple-A Tacoma.

3B Kyle Seager hit his first home run against a left-hander this season when he pounded a 1-0 fastball into the right-field stands against Los Angeles Angels LHP Tyler Skaggs in the first inning Sunday. Since June 14, Seager is batting .344 (42-for-122) with seven homers, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs in those 31 games.

C Mike Zunino broke an 0-for-25 slump with a run-scoring double in Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Zunino finished 2-for-4 to raise his average to .205

RHP Yoervis Medina’s streak of 17 consecutive scoreless innings ended Sunday. Medina gave up one run on two hits, struck out two batters and hit one during his only inning of work.

LHP Roenis Elias seeks to end a recent skid against the New York Mets on Monday night. Elias has allowed 20 hits and 16 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings in his past three starts, losing all three.

RHP Fernando Rodney, who leads the American League with 27 saves, blew his first attempt since May 13 on Sunday. After entering the game with one out in the eighth inning, Rodney allowed the Los Angeles Angels to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth on three hits and three walks, two of those being intentional. Rodney had converted his previous 16 save opportunities, and needs one save to reach 200 for his career.

RHP Chris Young amassed seven strikeouts, one less than his season high, in six innings Sunday. Young also did not concede a walk but allowed three runs on 10 hits. “It was a very gutty performance, a gritty performance,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He didn’t have his best stuff or his best command. But he really hung in there and gave us six quality innings.”

2B Robinson Cano took a break Sunday because of lingering hamstring problems. Prior to Sunday, Cano had played in 93 of the Mariners’ 97 games.