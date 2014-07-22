1B Justin Smoak was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday’s game, clearing a roster spot for RHP Erasmo Ramirez to make the Tuesday start. Smoak was hitting just .208, and manager Lloyd McClendon said after Monday’s win over the Mets that the team had a logjam at the position, where Logan Morrison and Willie Bloomquist can play while Smoak attempts to regain his swing at Tacoma. The Mariners will continue to carry an eight-man bullpen for the time being. “I just think it’s important to protect our pitching,” McClendon said.

RHP Taijuan Walker looks like a possibility to start Wednesday’s game. The prized rookie was demoted before the All-Star Break in an effort to get him some work, and manager Lloyd McClendon said at the time that he would probably be recalled soon. Shoulder soreness limited Walker to just two starts with the Mariners this season, and he has gone 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA. The Mariners moved scheduled Wednesday starter Hisashi Iwakuma back a day and now have TBA listed as that day’s starter.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had his scheduled Wednesday start moved back a day, which consequently pushes the entire rotation back. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against Baltimore, with RHP Felix Hernandez moving back a day to pitch Friday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the decision was made to give Iwakuma and Hernandez an extra day of rest. Both pitchers have thrived on five days rest this season.

3B Kyle Seager drove in runs on each of his first two at-bats Monday, when his two-out single in the first inning gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead and his RBI single in the third put Seattle up 3-1. He went 2 for 4 and is now hitting .344 (42 of 122) with 27 RBIs in his past 31 games.

LHP Roenis Elias was having a successful start against the Mets on Monday before a cramp in his left forearm ended his night prematurely in the sixth. Elias began showing signs of discomfort on his 86th pitch, prompting a mound visit from manager Lloyd McClendon and a team trainer. Elias stayed in the game and struck out DH Lucas Duda four pitches later before coming out of the game. Elias allowed one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 90-pitch performance. Afterward, McClendon said that Elias passed all the medical tests and “should be fine.”

SS Willie Bloomquist continued to dominate Mets starter Jonathan Niese on Monday, when he collected hits in each of his first three at-bats. He scored twice and had an RBI double in the fourth. In two career appearances against Niese, Bloomquist is now 5-for-7 with three RBIs.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday’s game. Ramirez has a 1-4 record and 4.58 ERA in 11 starts with the Mariners this season, and he held opponents scoreless in three of his five June starts before getting demoted. Tuesday might just mark a spot start for Ramirez, as the Mariners could recall RHP Taijuan Walker from Triple-A to make a Wednesday start and keep him in the five-man rotation moving forward.