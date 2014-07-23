LF Dustin Ackley continues to swing a hot bat. He went 2-for-3 Tuesday and has gone 5-for-7 in the first two games of the Mets series. Ackley extended his hitting streak to five games and is hitting .377 in the month of July.

RHP Taijuan Walker was with the team for Tuesday’s game, although his official promotion from Triple-A Tacoma was not official. He is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Mets. Walker went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA over two starts with the Mariners before spending the All-Star Break with Tacoma. Shoulder problems kept the 21-year-old top prospect off the field for the first three months of the 2014 season.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen gave up a home run for the first time in more than a month Tuesday, when Mets 1B Lucas Duda hit a 446-foot shot off him in the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss to New York. As a reliever, Wilhelmsen had thrown 6 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run before the eighth-inning homer.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez made the most of his one-day call-up, even if he had to settle for a tough-luck loss Tuesday night. Ramirez allowed two runs off five hits over seven innings in a 3-1 loss to the Mets. “He did a very nice job,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He gave us an opportunity to win a ball game and save the bullpen. I was very pleased.” Ramirez was called up from Triple-A before the game and sent back there immediately afterward.

2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-4 on Tuesday, marking only the 12th time all season that he has failed to reach base safely. He has had at least one hit in 76 of the 95 games in which he has played this season.